Abu Dhabi hosts 6th WHO emergency medical teams global meeting

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2024 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi is set to host the region’s first-of-its-kind global event, the sixth World Health Organisation (WHO) Emergency Medical Teams (EMT) Global Meeting between November 5th and 7th, 2024 at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers hotel. Organised by the Depar...