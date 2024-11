ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East elects Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority to its Board of Directors

SJHARJAH, 4th November, 2024 (WAM) – The Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific and Middle East has announced the election of Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), as a member of its Board of Directors for a new three-year term.Ali Salim Al Midfa expressed his ...