Abu Dhabi Art announces artists, curator selected for 'Beyond Emerging Artists' programme

ABU DHABI,4th November, 2024 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Art has announced details around its Beyond: Emerging Artists programme, which commissions new work by up-and-coming UAE-based artists each year. Beyond: Emerging Artists 2024 will be curated by Lorenzo Fiaschi, Co-Founder of GALLERIA CONTINUA, who has...