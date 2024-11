Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours pavilions at ADIPEC 2024

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has toured pavilions at the 40th edition of ADIPEC, which is being held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, until 7 November 202...