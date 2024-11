Mleiha Dairy Farm to expand to 20,000 cows in three years

SHARJAH, 4th November, 2024 (WAM) – The second batch of cows has arrived at Sharjah International Airport as part of a significant expansion of the Mleiha Dairy Farm. In accordance with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the...