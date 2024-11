Enersol to acquire Deep Well Services, a technology-enabled energy services company

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2024 (WAM) -- ADNOC Drilling Company PJSC (ADNOC Drilling) and Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (Alpha Dhabi) announced today that their joint venture Enersol has agreed to acquire a 95 percent equity stake in Deep Well Services (DWS), for approximately $223 million1 including pe...