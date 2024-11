Cabinet underscores importance of UAE Government Annual Meetings, aiming to establish clear objectives, national agenda for 2025

Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Cabinet convened at the UAE Government Annual Meetings venue in Abu Dhabi.The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, ...