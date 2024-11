Lulu Retail Holdings Plc offering size increased to cater for significant international, regional demand

Lulu Retail Holdings PLC (“Lulu Retail”, or “Lulu”, and together with its subsidiaries, the Group), today announced an increase in the size of its initial public offering (IPO” or the Offering) on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).The total Offering size has been increased to 3,098,671,605 (thr...