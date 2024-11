ADNOC, AIQ developing first-of-a-kind agentic AI solution for global energy transformation

ADNOC and AIQ announced today at ADIPEC the launch of ENERGYai, the world’s first-of-its-kind custom-built agentic artificial intelligence (AI) solution for the global energy transformation. ENERGYai will combine large language model technology with cutting-edge ‘agentic’ AI – AI ‘agents’ that are t...