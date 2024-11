9,000 athletes from 137 countries set for record-breaking 16th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the 16th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship will take place from November 6 to 16 at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sp...