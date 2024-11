ADNOC, 44.01 to scale up carbon-to-rock project following successful pilot

ADNOC and 44.01 have announced plans to scale-up their carbon-to-rock project in the Emirate of Fujairah, following the successful completion of their pilot, in partnership with the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation (FNRC) and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar).The announcement was made at...