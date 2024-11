Noor bint Fahim Al Qasimi opens ‘Wishes Market’ exhibition in Abu Dhabi

Sheikha Noor bint Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, a member of the Board of Trustees of the "Make-A-Wish" Foundation, yesterday opened the "Wishes Market" exhibition at the Nation Towers shopping centre in Abu Dhabi.Attending the opening ceremony, which will run until 5th December, were several officials ...