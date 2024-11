Saif bin Zayed attends 'Women in a Changing World' summit

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak "Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al ...