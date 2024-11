2nd Al Yasat Festival in Al Dhafra Region to feature 44 marine races, events

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2024 (WAM) – The 2nd Al Yasat Festival will take place from 6th to 10th November 2024 on Al Sila City’s beach in Al Dhafra Region.Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, the event aims to promote the role of heritage marine sports an...