FNC, Russia's State Duma explore joint cooperation

DUBAI, 5th November, 2024 (WAM) – Maryam Majid bin Thaniah, Second Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received here today Alexander Babakov, Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma.During the meeting, which was attended by Humaid Al Tayer, and Sheikha Al Kaabi, members of the F...