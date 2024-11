UAE Government Annual Meetings 2024: Al Gergawi says citizen wellbeing, global leadership at heart of UAE leadership’s focus

ABU DHABI,5th November, 2024 (WAM) – In his opening address at the 2024 UAE Government Annual Meetings, Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, emphasised the UAE leadership's commitment to ensuring a better life for its citizens and maintaining the nation's position as a leading global r...