Deyaar makes Abu Dhabi debut with RIVAGE on Al Reem Island

ABU DHABI,5th November, 2024 (WAM) – Deyaar Development PJSC (Deyaar) has launched RIVAGE — its first residential project on the prestigious Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi emirate. The launch marks a key milestone in the strategic partnership between Deyaar and Arady Properties PSC.The development of...