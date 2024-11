AGDA hosts President of Slovenia for dialogue on increasing role of small states’ diplomacy influence

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) hosted President Dr. Nataša Pirc Musar of the Republic of Slovenia.Among the attendees were Natalia Al Mansour, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to the UAE; a delegation from the Slovenian Embassy; Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of AGDA; as well as ...