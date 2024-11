UAE shares its urban development model at World Urban Forum in Cairo

CAIRO, 5th November, 2024 (WAM) – On behalf of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, participated in the 12th edition of the World Urban Forum (WUF) held in Cairo, Egypt. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak le...