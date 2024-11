Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off at Mubadala Arena tomorrow

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the 16th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship is set for a start at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City tomorrow.The cha...