Abdullah bin Zayed meets Governor-General of Commonwealth of Australia

CANBERRA, 6th November, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today with Samantha Mostyn, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia.During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of Presid...