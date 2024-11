Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre presents over 600 titles at 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) is participating in the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority at Expo Centre Sharjah from 6 to 17 November 2024, under the slogan ‘It Starts With a Book’.At its pavilion at the fair, the Centre will present 65 new titles...