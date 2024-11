Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates 10th edition of Dubai Design Week

DUBAI,6th November, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), inaugurated the 10th edition of Dubai Design Week at Dubai’s creative hub, Dubai Design District (d3). Organised in strategic partnership with ...