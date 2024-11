Mansour bin Zayed witnesses signing of cooperation agreement between Nafis, UAE Gender Balance Council

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2024 (WAM) – During the annual UAE government meetings in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, witnessed a pivotal agreement between the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Counci...