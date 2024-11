Mansour bin Zayed chairs Financial Stability Council meeting reviewing developments in local, global financial system

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2024 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Financial Stability Council, has chaired the Council’s second meeting of 2024 in Abu Dhabi.T...