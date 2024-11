Sharjah Ruler opens 43rd annual Sharjah International Book Fair

SHARJAH, 6th November, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Wednesday, the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) with the theme ‘It Starts with a Book’," a...