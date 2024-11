Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches AED500 million community initiatives package during UAE Government’s Annual Meetings

Under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and in the presence of Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior...