Bodour Al Qasimi honours winners of SIBF Awards and Turjuman

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), honoured the winners of the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024) Awards, alongside the 7th edition of the Sharjah Translation Award (Turjuman).The ceremony took place on the inaugural day of SIBF 2024, ...