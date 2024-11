DFM records AED38.6 million in major trades on Al Ansari, Ajman Bank

ABU DHABI, 7th November, 2024 (WAM) – Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today announced the completion of three major transactions involving Al Ansari Financial Services and Ajman Bank, totaling AED38.6 million across 35 million shares.The first major transaction involved 29.1 million Al Ansari shares, v...