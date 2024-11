Second batch of contributions for Lebanese Mothers from 'Mother of the Nation' arrives as part of 'UAE Stands with Lebanon Campaign'

As part of the "UAE stands with Lebanon” campaign, two planes carrying 80 tonnes of supplies arrived as a second contribution from the H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Sup...