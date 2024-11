UAE President issues Decree forming Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, chaired by Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued Federal Decree No. 142 of 2024 forming the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Hero...