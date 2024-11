WGEO announces themes, agenda for its participation in COP29

The World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO) has announced the themes and agenda for its participation in the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29), taking place from 11th to 22nd November 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. WGEO’s presence at COP29 will feature a pavilion in the Blue Zone, Number C 12 an are...