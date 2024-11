ADSB, Dynateq partner to integrate advanced gun systems on RABDAN FA-400

EDGE Group entity Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) has partnered with Dynateq International (Dynateq), an innovator in high-performance weaponry and defence systems, to integrate advanced main and side gun systems onto ADSB’s newly launched RABDAN FA-400 Fast Attack vessel.The agreement was signed by Da...