Sanad, Khalifa University, Lufthansa Technik pioneer robotic arm technology demonstration in Germany

Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), Khalifa University of Science and Technology and Lufthansa Technik Middle East (LTME), the Dubai based subsidiary of Lufthansa Technik, a global provid...