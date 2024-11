Al Dhalai re-Elected as Asia Rugby President for second term at Annual General Meeting

The Asia Rugby Annual General Meeting (AGM), held here on Friday, 8th November 2024, saw a momentous re-election of Qais Al Dhalai, Deputy Chairman of the UAE Rugby Federation (UAERF), as the President of Asia Rugby for a second consecutive term. Al Dhalai received overwhelming support from 29 unions...