Sharjah Ruler allocates AED 4.5 million to enrich Sharjah's libraries

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has allocated AED 4.5 million to enhance the offerings of Sharjah’s public and government libraries with a selection of the latest works from Arab and international publishers featured at the 43rd Sharjah Intern...