Fujairah delivers 530 tonnes of aid as part of 'UAE Stands with Lebanon'

Following the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Affairs and the Fuj...