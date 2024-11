Muslim Council of Elders highlights tolerance as core aspect of Islamic heritage at Sharjah International Book Fair

The Muslim Council of Elders' pavilion at the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair held a seminar titled “Tolerance and Coexistence in Islamic Heritage: Foundations and Enduring Values.”The session featured Dr. Mahmoud Najah, Imam of the Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque at the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi...