Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club top medal table at Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club secured the top position on the medal table on the second day of the Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship at Mubadala Arena, part of the 16th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Commando Group claimed second place, followed by the Kazakhs...