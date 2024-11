Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s Q2 2024 GDP rises 3.3% to reach AED116 billion

DUBAI,10th November, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced that the emirate's GDP in the second quarter of 2024 grew 3.3% year-o...