Commando Group leads on Day 1 of Abu Dhabi World Amateur Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI,10th November, 2024 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi World Amateur Jiu-Jitsu Championship got underway on Sunday at Mubadala Arena, as part of the ongoing 16th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, gathering amateur talent from elite clubs and academies worldwide.As the...