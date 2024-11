MOCCA, MBRSC sign MoU to collaborate on environmental data, geospatial mapping

DUBAI,10th November, 2024 (WAM) – The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), to collaborate on environmental data and geospatial mapping. This partnership aims to strengthen the Ministry’...