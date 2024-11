DEWA reports AED23.5 billion revenue in 9 months

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) today reported its first nine-month consolidated financial results for 2024, recording cumulative revenue of AED23.5 billion, EBITDA of AED11.8 billion and net profit after tax of AED5.5 billion.Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “DEWA’s ...