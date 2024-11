Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain on sidelines of Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today met with Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain, on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit hosted by the Kingdom of Sau...