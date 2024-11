Commando Group dominates at Abu Dhabi World Amateur Jiu-Jitsu Championship

The UAE’s Commando Group emerged victorious at the Abu Dhabi World Amateur Jiu-Jitsu Championship, part of the 16th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.Athletes aged 30 and above competed in the blue and white belt divisions today, with Commando Group building on its previous day’s s...