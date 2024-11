Emir of Qatar issues Order Reshuffling the Cabinet

Emir of the State of Qatar H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued on Monday Emiri Order No. 2 of 2024, reshuffling the Cabinet.According to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Order stipulates that the Cabinet shall be reshuffled to include Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al-Thani as De...