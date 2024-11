AD Ports Group delivers AED445 million net profit in Q3 2024

AD Ports Group today reported record levels of revenue and profit in Q3 2024 of AED4.66 billion and AED445 million, respectively, driven by strong growth across its core businesses.The Q3 2024 revenue of AED4.66 billion marks a 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase and a 60 percent rise when normalised ...