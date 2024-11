XPANSE 2024 to showcase future of exponential technologies in Abu Dhabi

Under the esteemed patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, XPANSE 2024, a pioneering global forum dedicated to envisioning exponential technology futures, will make its debut in Abu Dhabi from 20th to 22nd November.Hosted by ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment ...