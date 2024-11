SAIF Zone, EMX sign agreement for 6500 sq. ft. logistics warehouse

SHARJAH,12th November, 2024 (WAM) – The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) has signed a lease agreement with EMX, the logistics arm of 7X, for the lease of their new 6500 square-foot logistics warehouse.The agreement was signed by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, and ...