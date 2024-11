Commando Group sets pace at Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship Opener

The UAE’s Commando Group continued to make a strong impression on Tuesday, the seventh day of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, taking place at Mubadala Arena from November 6-16. The Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicked off today, featuring purple and brown bel...